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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 9-foot-long King Cobra rescued from washroom in Paonta Sahib in Himachal

9-foot-long King Cobra rescued from washroom in Paonta Sahib in Himachal

Sirmaur is only district in Himachal where repeated sightings of snakes has been reported

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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The nine-foot-long King Cobra which was rescued from the washroom of a house in Paonta Sahib.
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Panic gripped a family at Jamniwala near Paonta Sahib after a nine-foot-long King Cobra entered the bathroom of their house.

The family members were startled to find the large snake inside the bathroom and immediately contacted Bhupendra Singh, popularly known as “Snake Man”. Responding promptly to the call, Singh reached the spot and carefully rescued the King Cobra without harming it.

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Singh said the King Cobra was among the most dangerous and potentially aggressive snakes and cautioned people against attempting to catch or kill it themselves. He advised residents to immediately contact trained snake rescuers or the Forest Department if such a snake was spotted in or around their homes.

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He said a King Cobra bite can be life-threatening and requires immediate medical attention. People should maintain a safe distance from the snake and avoid disturbing it until trained personnel arrive, he said.

The sighting is significant as Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district is the only known area in Himachal Pradesh where King Cobras have been repeatedly sighted. Despite the presence of several snake species across the state, no confirmed reports of King Cobra sightings from any other part of Himachal Pradesh have come to light so far.

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According to Singh, snakes, including King Cobras, play an important role in maintaining ecological balance and should not be killed. Such reptiles should be safely rescued and released into suitable natural habitats as per the prescribed procedure, he said.

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