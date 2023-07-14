9 houses collapse, 80 more in peril as Solan hill erodes

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 13

With nearly nine houses collapsing and 30 on the brink of giving way at Shamti and Sonhol area, a major calamity threatens the area after a 500-m hill eroded on Tuesday night, leading to houses lying below on the Solan-Rajgarh road being inundated.

Nearly 80 to 100 houses in the vicinity face the risk of damage as huge amount of water was seeping incessantly from the hill. The buildings were developing cracks and sliding gradually with each passing day.

A three-member team comprising Additional Deputy Commisioner Ajay Yadav, geologist Anil Rana and Assistant Geologist Dinesh Kumar examined the affected Shamti and Sonhol area today. They observed the movement of land took place immediately after the rainfall. The buildings from top to bottom of the hillock along a line had been damaged. The houses having superficial foundations have faced extensive damage owing to sudden gush of water from the hill above.

While the administration has banned all big constructions in the affected Shamti, Kothon and Sanhol areas, a committee has proposed

disallowing any new construction in the area. The members also visited the top of the hillock and observed that incessant rainfall which lashed the area for 72 hours saturated the substratum leading to sudden outburst of percolated ground water through the cracks in the ground.

The committee members suggested dismantling the damaged buildings to prevent further damage.

“It is a natural disaster which has hit several houses. Children were also facing hardships. Their exams begin next week and they were facing dislocation,” rued a woman shifting her household belongings.

Residents were seen carrying their household belongings from their houses to the makeshift accommodations where they have been shifted. The residents rued that they had no idea whom to contact as little help was available from the administration.

“We have not received any help from the district administration,” rued a lady who hailed from Sirmaur district.

Vishal Rana, a local resident, said he had spent his entire earnings in constructing his house five years ago. He had vacated the house three days ago after the area was inundated.

Yadav said, “It is a big calamity which has hit several people. Efforts are afoot to reach out to all aggrieved families at the earliest.”

