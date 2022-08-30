9 hurt as bus falls off road in Mandi district

Mandi, August 29
A private bus skidded off the road after its driver lost control over it near Khalyana village in Sarkaghat subdivision of Mandi district today. Nine persons sustained minor injuries in the incident.
The police said the driver got vaccinated against Covid at a dispensary in the area but he did not take rest as asked by the health staff. He drove just a few kilometres ahead of the dispensary and lost control over the vehicle and it went off the road.
DSP, Padhar, Lokender Negi said around 30 persons were aboard. Nine persons sustained minor injuries. The bus was on its way to Baldwara from Sundernagar. — TNS
Another mishap on Chandigarh-Manali NH
A road incident was reported at Nagvain on the Chandigarh-Manali highway, in which a Punjab roadways bus skid off the road to save a car coming from the wrong side. However, no one was hurt in this incident.
