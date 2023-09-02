9 shanties razed in Manali blaze

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 1

As many as 54 migrants lost their entire household belongings after their nine shanties were destroyed in a fire incident in the Rangri area of Manali today. The shanties were reportedly built in a private apple orchard.

Nepalese were living in eight shanties while labourers from Uttar Pradesh had occupied one. Two LPG cylinders also exploded and the occupants of the shanties were not able to save anything. The apple orchard also suffered damage.

Manali Fire Officer Prem Singh said that the loss in the incident was estimated at about Rs 28 lakh. He said that the cause of fire was yet not known.

