9 stranded in Neugal rescued, booked for illegal mining

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 19

All nine persons who were stranded in the flooded Neugal river near Thural, 40 km from here, yesterday were rescued this afternoon by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF), Army and police personnel. They had gone to the riverbed last night to extract stone and sand illegally. Heavy rains in the upper areas of Dhauladhar hills had resulted in flash floods and the water level in the Neugal river had gone up all of a sudden. Due to this, they were caught in the middle of the river.

The Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) said despite police warning, they had entered the river. He said they were being booked under different sections of Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Mining Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The SP warned the mining mafia of strict action if they didn’t stop their illegal activities in the rivers and rivulets of Sulaha and Jaisinghpur. He also directed the SHO, Bhawarna, to deal firmly with the mafia.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in the last 24 hours has hit normal life in Palampur, Baijnath and Jaisinghpur. A number of roads were closed, dozens of houses and drinking water supply schemes suffered damage and many areas were without electricity. Local rivers are flowing above the danger mark.

A report stated there was a cloudburst in the upper area of the Dhauladhar hills in the early hours today, resulting in flash floods in most of the rivers. The authorities told villagers not to go near the Neugal, Binwa and the Baner as these were in spate. A number of kucha houses in Palampur suffered damage.

The SP said no loss of life had been reported from any part of the region. The police were on high alert. Police personnel and fire-fighting machinery had been kept on standby for evacuating people in case of any eventuality.

Many areas in the region were without power since morning as transmission lines were damaged by uprooted trees on the outskirts of the town. Assistant Engineer, HPSEB, said efforts were on to restore the supply.

The traffic on the Pathankot-Mandi, Palampur-Hamirpur and Palampur-Jaisinghpur highways was disrupted because of uprooting of trees and heavy landslides at different places. Likewise, roads leading to Chadhiar, Jaisinghpur, Alampur and Hamirpur also suffered heavy damage because of soil erosion and landslides. The road between Bir and Billing was closed following landslides at many points. No tourist was allowed to visit Billing. The traffic to Chhota Bhangal was also suspended.

