9 taken ill after consuming intoxicant-laced eatables at Paonta Sahib village

Solan, August 28
Nine people were taken ill after consuming cake and cold drinks laced with an intoxicant at Bhuppur village in Paonta Sahib on Saturday night.
The eatables were served by two tenants during their birthday celebrations.
Paonta Sahib DSP Bir Bahadur said a family comprising a couple, their three children, their two tenants and another two guests were invited for a birthday party by the family’s two new tenants on Saturday evening.
They were served cake and cold drinks laced with an intoxicant. All nine people became unconscious after the consumption of the eatables following which, the new tenants broke into the house of the landlord and decamped with valuables and mobile phones.
The neighbours found the nine people unconscious on Sunday morning and rushed them to the civil hospital.
One of the suspects has been identified through the CCTV footage while further probe was under way. The aggrieved people are yet to recover and provide information about the two miscreants, said police.
The DSP urged people to take identification proof like Aadhar card, driving license of their tenants and provide a copy at the local police station so that in case of such incidents, the miscreants can be traced.
