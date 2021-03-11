9-year-old boy dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 5

A nine-year-old boy was killed and six other persons were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded off the Koti Utrau–Shillai road and fell on the lower road near Dhar village in Shillai subdivision, Sirmaur.

Four women, the car driver and a child were injured. All the occupants were residents of Dehradun district.