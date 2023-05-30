9 years of Modi govt golden period: Patel

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 29

Union Minister of State for Food Processing and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel today said that the nine years of the BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were a golden period when India’s standing in the international community grew tremendously.

BJP has nothing worth celebrating: Congress HPCC president Pratibha Singh said on Monday the BJP had achieved nothing worth celebrating in nine-year rule at the Centre

She said the youth were frustrated and disappointed due to rising inflation and unemployment

Decisions like demonetisation and an arbitrary implementation of the GST devastated the economy and increased unemployment by 30 to 40 per cent, she alleged

Patel, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “India has achieved milestones in every sphere, be it education, health, communication, industries, road transport, farmer welfare, women empowerment and the uplift of the poor and downtrodden.”

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, former minister Suresh Bhardwaj and MLAs Randhir Sharma and Balbir Verma were present on the occasion.

Patel said, “India has become self-reliant in every sector. We had supplied Covid vaccines to the world to save precious lives. In the past nine years, the world saw how the functioning of the government had changed, as every penny was now reaching the targeted beneficiaries in sharp contrast to the previous times when only Rs 15 out of every Rs 100 reached the beneficiaries.

He said, “It was the Prime Minister’s vision that 3.5 crore people got loans, 11.72 crore toilets, 12 crore water connections, 9.6 crore LPG connections, 74 new airports, 700 medical colleges with 69,663 seats and seven new IIMs since 2014.”

Thakur said that in the past nine years, Himachal had got several prestigious projects such as AIIMS, IIM, Atal Tunnel, bulk drug park and medical devices park. “A sum of Rs 41,000 crore is being spent on road projects in Himachal and 20,000 km of the total 39,000 km of roads have been constructed in Himachal under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana,” he added.

He said several welfare schemes like the Grihini Suvidha Yojana to ensure 100 per cent LPG coverage and the Himcare and Sahara schemes for free medical treatment were launched during the BJP regime in Himachal.