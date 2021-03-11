9 years on, handball court awaits completion

THE foundation stone of a handball court was laid in October 2014 by the then Industries Minister Mukesh Agnihotri at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Una but it is still incomplete. Even after spending Rs 17-lakh sanctioned funds. The gates have been kept locked by the Sports Department to safeguard the old corrugated tin sheets piled up on the court, awaiting auction for the last two years. This is causing great inconvenience to players. The project should be completed soon. — Parveen, Una

Lack of parking facility at Hospitals irks people

MOST of the hospitals in Shimla lack ample parking facilities and patients and their attendants are a harassed lot. I took my mother-in-law to Deen Dyal Upadhaya (Ripon) Hospital but there was no parking space and the guards told me to park the car on the road. There was nobody with us and taking the patient for treatment becomes a herculean task. It is high time the authorities make logical decisions for the benefit of commoners. — Anu, Shimla

Specialist doctors, equipment required at hospital

THE ESI Hospital in Parwanoo lacks specialist doctors and equipment. For the past many months, the ultrasound machine in the hospital is out of order and people are facing a lot of inconvenience due to it. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and ensure that required facilities are provided to people. — Raman, Parwanoo

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com