Rs 900 cr released for health schemes

Shimla, February 3
The state government has released Rs 900 crore for the smooth implementation of the Sahara and Himcare schemes. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said this while presiding over the last round of the MLA priority meeting of the legislators of Chamba, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts here today.
Under the Sahara scheme, chronically-ill patients are provided Rs 3,000 per month, while the Himcare scheme takes care of the hospital expenses of patients, who are not covered under the Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme.
He said that his government would focus on upgrading facilities in medical and educational institutions and fill posts in various medical colleges in the state.
The Chief Minister asked the Horticulture Department to submit a detailed report regarding irregularities in the Rs 1,134 crore Horticulture Development Project funded by the World Bank. He also assured the MLAs of assistance in setting up CA stores, particularly in apple belts.
He said that the government intended to promote small hydroelectric projects in the state, besides drinking water schemes and parking facilities in major towns of the State. “The Smart City works in Shimla will also be reviewed as per the issue raised in the meeting,” he said.
