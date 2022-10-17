900 security personnel for poll duty in Chamba district

Chamba, October 16
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar said 900 security personnel, including police and Home Guard, would be deployed in the district to ensure that the voting process was transparent, fair and peaceful.
Disclosing this here today, he said four special teams had been constituted to nab undeclared criminals. The ASP further said around 800 weapons had been deposited under various police stations of the district.
Meanwhile, special vigil was being kept on the NDPS, mining and excise matters; in addition to the special surveillance by the joint teams of the police and the Reserve Battalion at the interstate border checkpoints, Kumar added.
