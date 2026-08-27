91 roads closed in Himachal; rain likely to continue, yellow alert in 5 districts

As many as 91 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while around 60 transformers and four drinking water supply schemes also remain disrupted after being damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), of the total blocked roads, 33 are in Mandi, 20 in Kullu, 14 in Shimla, seven each in Kangra and Sirmour, five in Chamba, four in Una and one in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, 30 are in Kullu, 22 in Mandi, four in Chamba, three in Kangra and one in Shimla. Additionally, of the total disrupted water supply schemes, two are in Hamirpur and one each in Shimla and Kangra.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue at isolated places in the state.

The State's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Shimla, Mandi, Solan, Bilaspur and Sirmour for Thursday.