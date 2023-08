Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 5

Two persons were arrested after 92.09 gm heroin was seized from them at Sarkaghat in Mandi district today.

Sarkaghat DSP Kuldeep Kumar said, “Today, 92.09 gm heroin was seized from the possession of Robin Deep (25) and Gurpal Singh (24) of Kolowal in Amritsar.”

