92 roads remain blocked in Himachal as rain continues; yellow alert for 7 districts

As many as 92 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh following torrential rains, while 44 transformers and 25 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi has reported the highest number of blocked roads at 47, followed by Kullu with 22 and Kangra with eight. Sirmaur has five blocked roads, Una four, Solan three, Shimla two and Lahaul and Spiti one.

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Of the 44 disrupted transformers, 23 are in Mandi, 11 in Kullu and 10 in Shimla, the SEOC said.

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The rains have also affected drinking water supply schemes in several districts. Hamirpur has reported disruption to 17 schemes, while three each have been affected in in Solan and Chamba and two in Shimla.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue in isolated places of the state.

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The state’s Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kinnaur and Sirmaur for today, warning of possible light to moderate rain in these districts. Dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining parts of the state.