93,858 to cast vote in MC poll

Shimla, April 17
As many as 93,858 voters are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming Shimla MC elections. There is a marginal increase of 2,365 voters this time around as compared to the last elections in 2017, when 91,493 voters were eligible to vote.
The number of voters in the final electoral role was 87, 189 but 6,669 more voters have been enrolled in the supplementary list, taking the number to 93,858. Vikasnagar ward has the highest voters, 4161. Malyana ward has the least voters, 1166.
