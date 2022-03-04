93% households given tapped water: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

Himachal will achieve the target of providing tap water to every household this year, two years in advance. Around 93 per cent (17.28 lakh) of households have been provided functional tap connections in the state and the remaining 1.25 lakh households will get the facility by the end of the year, said Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries, here today.

Patel, while interacting with mediapersons, said that certification would not be given merely on the claim of the government and a third party assessment would be done to verify it. “Women will comprise 50 per cent of the Jal samiti members. It will be up to the villagers to decide whether water supplied to them is worth drinking or not. Five women from every village will be trained to test water samples,” he added.

Under the Jal Jiwan Mission, a budgetary allocation of Rs 60,000 crore had been made for the financial year 2022-23 and a target to provide tapped water to 3.8 crore households in the country had been fixed, he said.

Patel said, “One district one product” scheme was being implemented and food testing labs would be set up in every district.

He said that he would visit the food park at Una, which was operational. Six units were yet to be fully established. The budget of the Food Processing Department had been raised 135 times from Rs 1,199 crore to Rs 2,822 crore and a budget allocation of Rs 1,022 crore had been made under the production linked incentives (PLI) scheme to ensure marketing of processed products.

Later, presiding over a meeting of the Jal Shakti Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said all households in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts had been provided tapped water connections. Una was an aspirational district under the mission. He added that 24 blocks, 2,284 gram panchayats and 14,525 villages were now covered under the Har Ghar Jal scheme.

Patel said Himachal was the best performing state, as per the functional assessment conducted by the Centre in overall functionality. He took stock of the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) in the state.

Patel called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan. He is scheduled to meet former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal at his residence at Samirpur in Hamirpur district on March 5 before returning to Delhi.