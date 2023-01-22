95 examined at medical camp

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 21

Ninety-five persons were examined at a free medical check-up camp organised by the Red Cross Society here today. Blood tests of 52 persons were performed. The camp was organised near the Sultanpur campus of Govt Model Postgraduate College.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Red Cross Society DC Rana said those examined at the camp were mostly migrant labourers, their families and children of the Shivana Academy.