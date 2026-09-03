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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 95 roads remain blocked across Himachal; monsoon rains disrupt power, water supply

95 roads remain blocked across Himachal; monsoon rains disrupt power, water supply

Meanwhile, the monsoon is likely to weaken over the next few days, with rainfall expected to remain below normal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:42 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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According to State Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places across the state until September 9. Photo: Tribune file
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As many as 95 roads remain blocked, while around 43 transformers and 35 drinking water supply schemes are still disrupted across the state after being damaged by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 38 of the blocked roads are in Mandi, 22 in Kullu, 10 in Sirmaur, eight in Kangra, six in Chamba, four in Una, three in Shimla, two in Solan, and one each in Bilaspur and Lahaul and Spiti.

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Of the 43 disrupted transformers, 26 are in Kullu, 12 in Shimla and five in Mandi. In addition, 18 drinking water supply schemes are disrupted in Hamirpur, nine in Bilaspur, six in Sirmaur and two in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, the monsoon is likely to weaken over the next few days, with rainfall expected to remain below normal. According to State Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places across the state until September 9.

For September 4, yellow weather alerts have been issued for Kangra, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, with heavy rain likely at isolated places.

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Minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state during this period.

Light to moderate rain continued at many places across the state over the past 24 hours. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 130 mm of rain, followed by Nahan with 45.4 mm, Dharamsala 37.1 mm, Solan 18.6 mm, Una 14.2 mm, Bilaspur 12.4 mm, Shimla 9.4 mm and Manali 5 mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded were 22.8°C in Shimla, 28°C in Dharamsala, 25.7°C in Manali, 28°C in Solan, 31.9°C in Kangra, 32.2°C in Mandi, 31.6°C in Sundernagar, 32°C in Una, 32.8°C in Bhuntar, 23.8°C in Kalpa, 27.8°C in Nahan, 25.9°C in Keylong and 29.9°C in Chamba.

The highest temperature in the state was 33°C, recorded in Bilaspur, while the lowest was 10.4°C, recorded in Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti.

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