950 people provided food packets at camps: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here today that the state government was providing all possible help to people stranded due to roads blocked following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Kullu and Mandi districts.

He said that the government was making efforts to restore roads and bring normalcy. Until then the district administrations concerned had been directed to make adequate arrangements for the boarding and lodging of stranded people at no cost.

Sukhu said, “The Mandi-Kullu national highway has been severely damaged due to heavy landslides near Pandoh and it will take some time to restore it. The district administration has set up two relief camps along the highway at Pandoh and Aut in Mandi district offering shelter, food and other essential commodities to the stranded people. Today, food packets were provided to over 800 persons in these relief camps. Additional 150 individuals are being provided food at the Bajaura relief camp in Kullu.”

He said that various voluntary organisations, including the Red Cross Society, and local people were also coming forward to distribute food and other essential commodities. “Necessary arrangements have been made at all relief camps and a provision of food, water and essential amenities is being ensured to the stranded people free of cost. All people will be evacuated safely,” he added.

Sukhu said, “The current monsoon season has wreaked havoc in the state, resulting in a huge loss of lives and property. More than 350 persons have died and the estimated losses are to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore. The state government is committed to ensuring the well-being of everyone. We are working tirelessly round the clock to provide every possible help to the needy in this hour of distress.”

He said, “The safety of every individual is of paramount importance to us. The government has provided adequate funds for expediting the muck removal work and restoration of roads.”

