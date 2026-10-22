9,553 players to take part in Shimla (Rural) sports meet

As many as 9,553 players and members of the organising committee will be part in a 22-day sports extravaganza in the Shimla (Rural) Assembly constituency, beginning at Banuti on October 25 under the theme ‘Khelenge Bhi, Khilenge Bhi’. The closing ceremony will be held at Sunni on November 15. The winners will receive cash prizes totalling Rs 21 lakh, besides trophies and mementos. Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the Shimla (Rural) MLA, while addressing mediapersons, said that the sports meet was aimed at promoting a sporting culture in rural areas and raising awareness among the youth about the dangers of drug abuse.

The minister said that he had been organising the event for several years to provide a platform to the youth, women and men of various age groups in his constituency through the HP Sports, Cultural and Environment Association. He is the president of this association. The event could not be held over the past two years due to natural disasters in the state. The event is now being organised on a larger scale to give local players an opportunity to showcase their talent.

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As many as 211 teams will take part in the cricket tournament while 260 teams have registered for tug-of-war. There will be 50 volleyball teams, while 60 men and women’s kabaddi teams each will take part. In badminton, 60 teams each have registered in the men’s and women’s categories.

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Besides sporting events, the meet will feature a folk dance competition, for which 100 teams have registered, and a fashion show and modelling event, which has attracted 400 women participants so far. Recreational activities such as musical chairs will also be organised.

Vikramaditya said that only the residents of the Shimla (Rura)l Assembly constituency could participate in the sports meet. Players would not be allowed to represent teams from panchayats other than their own, ensuring that the local talent gets an opportunity to compete at the panchayat level. Kits would be provided to all participants, except those competing in tug-of-war. Separate playing kits for various disciplines would also be made available.

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The minister expressed hope that the participants would compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship and give their best. The winners would be felicitated at the concluding ceremony at Sunni on November 15.