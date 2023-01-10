963 persons rescued during monsoon in Lahaul & Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 9

Manav Verma, Superintendent of Police, Lahaul and Spiti, said that a total of 963 stranded persons were rescued by district administration of Lahaul and Spiti in various incidents of avalanches, snowfall, landslides and flash floods in this tribal district last year.

“One of the major achievements of last year was that no loss of life occurred due to flash floods in the monsoon season which occurred predominantly at various places, state highway 26 and the Gramphu-Kaza stretch of National Highway 505 in the district,” he said.

“Local civilians, panchayat representatives and the pickup union support was critical in conducting rescues. Timely advisories were issued, which were further shared by locals in their social network,” the SP said.

“The rescue operations were carried out by police personnel in dangerous and harsh conditions,” he added. “Rescue operations require intense physical efforts. Some rescue efforts can clock around 12 hours. High altitude of such incidents is another challenge, which compounds the level of difficulty of such rescues,” he said.

“Despite all the hardships, the district police personnel have shown the highest level of professionalism, courage and dedication to public duties. The district police are committed to ensure safety and security of all persons,” he remarked.

#Lahaul and Spiti #monsoon