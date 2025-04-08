Ninety-eight trees have been felled in lower Sakoh area of Dharamsala for bringing up an ice and roller skating rink by the Tourism Department. Though the department took permission from the Forest Department, the step has evoked criticism from the residents of Dharamsala.

A state-of-the-art ice and roller skating rink has been planned by the state Tourism Department in Dharamsala. The cost of this project is Rs 39.51 crore and it is being funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Sanjeev Chaudhary, a resident of Sakoh, said that some of the trees felled were at least 50 years old. We have grown old seeing these majestic trees in our village and it was painful to see them getting felled, he said.

Advertisement

Dheeraj Mahajan, an animal activist, said the Tourism Department got the trees felled with an expectation that it would be get funds from the ADB for bringing up an ice rink. As per sources, the state is yet to receive funds for its tourism projects. The department should have at least waited for funds before taking the step. In case the project does not come up, the decades-old trees have already been lost, he said.

District Tourism Officer (DTO) Vinay Dhiman said the trees have been felled in Sakoh after permission from the Forest Department. The ice skating rink has been planned in Sakoh area of Dharamsala to attract tourists. About 98 trees have been felled, which included many small trees; every precaution was taken in the design so that minimum trees were felled, he said.

Advertisement

The Tourism Development Department has selected the land for this rink in Ward No 9, lower Sakoh of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation. A hotel will also be built along with this rink, which will be built on about 90 hectares of land. The state government has declared Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state and necessary infrastructure is being built here. The construction of the rink will provide training to local youth in adventure sports, attract tourists and increase employment opportunities for the youth, the officials said.