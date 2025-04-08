DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 98 trees axed in Dharamsala to construct ice skating rink

98 trees axed in Dharamsala to construct ice skating rink

Residents express anger; permission taken from Forest Department, says DTO
article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 04:40 PM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Trees in Ward No 9 of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation axed to bring up an ice skating rink.
Advertisement

Ninety-eight trees have been felled in lower Sakoh area of Dharamsala for bringing up an ice and roller skating rink by the Tourism Department. Though the department took permission from the Forest Department, the step has evoked criticism from the residents of Dharamsala.

A state-of-the-art ice and roller skating rink has been planned by the state Tourism Department in Dharamsala. The cost of this project is Rs 39.51 crore and it is being funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Sanjeev Chaudhary, a resident of Sakoh, said that some of the trees felled were at least 50 years old. We have grown old seeing these majestic trees in our village and it was painful to see them getting felled, he said.

Advertisement

Dheeraj Mahajan, an animal activist, said the Tourism Department got the trees felled with an expectation that it would be get funds from the ADB for bringing up an ice rink. As per sources, the state is yet to receive funds for its tourism projects. The department should have at least waited for funds before taking the step. In case the project does not come up, the decades-old trees have already been lost, he said.

District Tourism Officer (DTO) Vinay Dhiman said the trees have been felled in Sakoh after permission from the Forest Department. The ice skating rink has been planned in Sakoh area of Dharamsala to attract tourists. About 98 trees have been felled, which included many small trees; every precaution was taken in the design so that minimum trees were felled, he said.

Advertisement

The Tourism Development Department has selected the land for this rink in Ward No 9, lower Sakoh of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation. A hotel will also be built along with this rink, which will be built on about 90 hectares of land. The state government has declared Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state and necessary infrastructure is being built here. The construction of the rink will provide training to local youth in adventure sports, attract tourists and increase employment opportunities for the youth, the officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper