DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 99 roads remain blocked in Himachal; rain likely to continue till August 31

99 roads remain blocked in Himachal; rain likely to continue till August 31

Mandi worst hit with 44 road closures, followed by Kullu with 23

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:16 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Debris on the Bhattakuffer-Mehli road following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Shimla on August 19. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

As many as 99 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while about seven transformers and six drinking water supply schemes remain disrupted as a result of damage caused by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

Advertisement

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the total blocked roads, 44 are in Mandi, 23 in Kullu, 12 in Sirmaur, seven in Kangra, five in Chamba, four in Una, three in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti. Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, three each are in Kangra and Chamba and one in Shimla. Apart from this, three drinking water schemes are disrupted in Shimla, two in Hamirpur and one in Kangra.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state till August 31. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state, maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next three to four days. Light to moderate rain also occurred in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala received 23 mm of rain, while Una and Shimla received 11 mm and 8.4 mm, respectively.

Advertisement

The maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.5°C, Dharamshala 30°C, Manali 27.2°C, Solan 30.5°C, Kangra 33.6°C, Mandi 33.4°C, Sundernagar 33.5°C, Bilaspur 33°C, Bhuntar 33.4°C, Kalpa 20.8°C, Nahan 28.9°C, Keylong 26.1°C and Chamba 30.7°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.6°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 9.3°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts