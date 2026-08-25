99 roads remain blocked in Himachal; rain likely to continue till August 31

As many as 99 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while about seven transformers and six drinking water supply schemes remain disrupted as a result of damage caused by torrential rains during the ongoing monsoon season.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the total blocked roads, 44 are in Mandi, 23 in Kullu, 12 in Sirmaur, seven in Kangra, five in Chamba, four in Una, three in Shimla and one in Lahaul and Spiti. Similarly, of the total disrupted transformers, three each are in Kangra and Chamba and one in Shimla. Apart from this, three drinking water schemes are disrupted in Shimla, two in Hamirpur and one in Kangra.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state till August 31. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state, maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C over the next three to four days. Light to moderate rain also occurred in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Dharamshala received 23 mm of rain, while Una and Shimla received 11 mm and 8.4 mm, respectively.

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The maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.5°C, Dharamshala 30°C, Manali 27.2°C, Solan 30.5°C, Kangra 33.6°C, Mandi 33.4°C, Sundernagar 33.5°C, Bilaspur 33°C, Bhuntar 33.4°C, Kalpa 20.8°C, Nahan 28.9°C, Keylong 26.1°C and Chamba 30.7°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.6°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 9.3°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.