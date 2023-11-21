996 houses to be covered under PM Awas Yojana

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 20

As many as 996 more houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the residents of Solan district whose houses were damaged due to heavy rain in August. Around 422 houses were fully damaged while 574 houses had suffered partial damage in the rain fury.

In July, 356 beneficiaries were brought under the ambit of the scheme in all five blocks of the district and around 678 houses had been sanctioned in rural areas. However, 177 beneficiaries refused to construct new houses with the financial aid and instead wanted to use it for the repair of their old houses.

Nalagarh block that had suffered the maximum damage has been sanctioned 502 houses, followed Dharampur (348), Kunihar (50), Kandaghat (49) and Solan block (47,) said Solan Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajay Yadav.

He said, “A sum of Rs 1.65 lakh has been provided to the affected families in three installments for the construction of new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.”

