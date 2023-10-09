A divided house, Congress faces tough task in Solan MC poll

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 8

Marred by factionalism, the Congress faces a formidable challenge from its own councillors ahead of the October 16 elections for electing the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC).

In a bid to reach a consensus, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan met councillors during his recent visit to Solan. While only five councillors and the Mayor met him separately, others excused themselves on one pretext or the other.

The Congress faces a vertical split among its members with a faction led by Mayor facing stiff opposition from the other group that was trying to capture the crucial posts.

Reconciliation efforts have failed to yield any result. It is learnt that a Congress councillor vying for one of the two posts could lose his membership as he is involved in a case of encroachment on government land. He is, however, banking on the support of senior leaders.

With the Congress leadership having failed to act against the four Congress councillors, who unsuccessfully moved a no-confidence motion against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in October last, the duo were resenting their elevation to the two top posts.

Though their grouse had been highlighted at various levels, the party leadership has failed to take any step to discipline the erring councillors.

The Congress had trounced the BJP in April 2021 after the municipal council was upgraded to a corporation by bagging majority nine of the 17 seats. The BJP had won seven seats, while an Independent also won.

The Congress had elevated Punam Grover as the first Mayor of the corporation. Her term ends on October 15, while Rajeev Kaura was elevated as the first Deputy Mayor.

The Opposition BJP is keeping a watch on the happenings. State BJP president Dr Rajiv Bindal met the councillors recently to seek their views.

Though they were yet to formulate any strategy, the divided house of the Congress could benefit the BJP that might try to wrest at least the post of the Deputy Mayor.

The BJP is yet to decide on any name for the two posts as there were several aspirants and each faced opposition from within the party.

