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Home / Himachal Pradesh / A double first: Rare migratory Shrikes spotted at Pong Lake in Himachal Pradesh

A double first: Rare migratory Shrikes spotted at Pong Lake in Himachal Pradesh

The birds were recorded in September in the Nagrota Surian section of the lake

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:23 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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The Red-tailed Shrike was formerly considered conspecific with the Isabelline Shrike.
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Pong Lake has scored a double first for Himachal Pradesh, with two rare migratory shrikes — Red-backed Shrike and Red-tailed Shrike — recorded for the first time in the state, offering fresh evidence that the wetland could be an important stopover along a little-documented migratory route through the north-western Himalaya.

The birds were recorded in September in the Nagrota Surian section of Pong Lake by Dr Abhinav Chaudhary, a prominent birder, ornithological researcher and dermatologist posted at Zonal Hospital, Dharamsala. He has previously documented several bird species new to the state.

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“The Red-tailed Shrike was first observed on September 13 and the Red-backed Shrike on September 20. Both were seen in scrub habitat around Pong Lake,” Dr Chaudhary said.

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Identifying the birds was challenging as both were immature. Their plumage showed similarities with several other shrike species, particularly the Isabelline Shrike (Lanius isabellinus), which also passes through the region during autumn migration.

“Since both birds were immature, identification was not straightforward. Their photographs were shared with national and international experts and their identities were subsequently confirmed as Red-backed Shrike (Lanius collurio) and Red-tailed Shrike (Lanius phoenicuroides),” he said.

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The Red-backed Shrike is a striking long-distance migrant. Adult males have a reddish back, grey head, pale pinkish underparts and a distinctive black mask through the eye, while females and immature birds are browner and show vermiculated plumage. The species breeds across much of Europe and eastwards to west-central Siberia and winters mainly in Africa.

The Red-tailed Shrike was formerly considered conspecific with the Isabelline Shrike. Adult males have a tawny to rufous crown, white supercilium, black eye mask, sandy upperparts, whitish underparts and a reddish tail. The species breeds in Central and Western Asia and winters mainly in Arabia and Africa.

“Both species are primarily encountered in western India during autumn migration and are recorded only rarely in Ladakh. The near absence of records between these regions makes the Pong Lake sightings particularly noteworthy,” Dr Chaudhary said.

He said that their sighting in the area indicates that the birds were using a migratory route through the north-western Himalaya that has so far received relatively little documentation.

The sightings have also brought attention to the shrinking scrub and grassland habitats around Pong Lake, which provide important feeding and resting grounds for migratory birds.

“Shrikes depend on open habitats such as grasslands and scrub, but these areas are increasingly being treated as wastelands and converted for other uses. At Pong Lake, cultivation and plantation are also reducing such habitats,” Dr Chaudhary said.

“Protecting the remaining open habitats is important not only for migratory shrikes but for the wider diversity of birds that use the Pong Lake landscape,” he added.

Pong Dam Lake, also known as the Maharana Pratap Sagar, is one of Himachal Pradesh’s most important wetlands and a major wintering ground for migratory waterbirds. The Ramsar-designated wetland attracts thousands of birds from across Central Asia and beyond every winter. Its diverse landscape of shallow waters, mudflats, grasslands and scrub also provides habitat for a wide range of resident and migratory species, making it an important site for bird research and monitoring.

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