Home / Himachal Pradesh / A first: Aadhaar-based face authentication for ration supply launched

A first: Aadhaar-based face authentication for ration supply launched

With the launch of the FaceAuth mechanism, the process has now been streamlined and made more accessible
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
In a significant technological advancement, the State Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG) has introduced Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for the distribution of ration to eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Principal Adviser (Innovation, Digital Technologies and Governance) to the Chief Minister, Gokul Butail informed that until now authentication was being carried out using either OTP-based or biometric methods. However, frequent challenges such as SMS delivery failures and biometric mismatches at the UIDAI end had been causing inconvenience to the beneficiaries. With the launch of the FaceAuth mechanism, the process has now been streamlined and made more accessible.

Butail said Himachal had become the first state in the country to implement this innovative approach.

“Unlike traditional methods, the new facility uses a mobile camera via an app installed on smart phone of the fair price shop owner, enabling direct facial authentication of beneficiaries,” said Butail.

