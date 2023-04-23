A first: AI-based herd management system installed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 22

CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, has installed a herd monitoring system, Allflex, at its Livestock Farm Complex. This system has been installed for the first time in the state.

Vice-Chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary said the system, which can be put as neck bands on cattle, was equipped with sensors that transmit signal on real time basis about the health, rumination and reproduction status of the cow.

He said “Sensors monitor the rumination, activity and health status of the animal and transmit it through a centrally located transmitter to an artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, which interprets the signals on real time basis.”

“The system analyses these inputs and gives regular updates to the farm manager. Farm manager upon getting such alerts can verify the input and take necessary steps,” he added.

Chaudhary said initially these neck bands had been put on 20 cows. “The AI-based health monitoring system can cover 5,000 animals within an air distance of 100 metres and has been installed for the first time in the state to demonstrate its functioning to visiting farmers and entrepreneurs,” he added.