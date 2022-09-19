A first, dragon fruit processing plant sanctioned in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, September 18

The state’s first dragon fruit processing plant will be set up in Behad Vitthal village of Gagret subdivision in Una district.

The Horticulture Department has given the nod for the letter of intent given by Riva Sood, a woman entrepreneur. A sum of Rs 1.65 crore will be spent on the unit, while the promoter will get a 35-per cent subsidy on the overall cost.

As per a government press release, the cultivation of dragon fruit is being promoted in Una district and the provisions of MGNREGA have been detailed to provide benefit to farmers taking to the cultivation of the exotic fruit.

Quoting Riva Sood, the press release said the climate of Una district was suitable for the cultivation of dragon fruit and many farmers had begun its cultivation. Consequently, the processing unit will help address the marketing issues of the farmers.

The unit will provide direct employment to 15 persons, while about 50 more will be able to earn their livelihood as supply chain links and in nursery rearing. The farmers will be able to diversify their agriculture pattern and earn more by switching to cultivation of exotic fruits. Dragon fruit has a longer shelf life as compared to many other fruits and fetches Rs 300 to 400 per kg.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said 2,700 dragon fruit saplings have been planted in different parts of Una district through MGNREGA, of which 2,100 have been planted in Bangana subdivision, while the remaining 600 have been planted in Oel village of Gagret subdivision.

The DC said job card holders of MGNREGA, who are interested in the cultivation of dragon fruit, can contact their respective Block Development Officers or panchayat secretaries. He expressed hope that the processing unit will benefit the farmers.

Fruit costs Rs 400 per kg