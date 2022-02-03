A first, ropeways to be brought under MLA priority schemes in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 2

For the first time, ropeway projects will be included under the MLA priority schemes, as the guidelines for funding from NABARD are being modified.

Aerial ropeways are one of the most suited modes of transportation, both for men and material in the hilly terrain, but Himachal has not had much success with it. A few ropeways have been set up but these are primarily tourist attractions at popular destinations.

Sources said that decks had been cleared for the first ropeway under the MLA priority scheme to be funded by NABARD in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district. Approval had been given to set up an aerial ropeway between Pandoh and Baglamukhi. The ropeway with a span of 8.560 km would cost Rs 50 crore.

The sources said that directions had been issued for amending the guidelines for funds from NABARD under the MLA priority schemes so that other legislators, too, could propose aerial ropeway projects under their priority schemes. A proposal for aerial ropeways was gathering dust in files. These were to be set up especially in rural areas where these would be used as a mode of transportation and not as a tourist attraction.

Even where ropeways were to connect popular tourist destinations, the progress at several places had been tardy or negligible. The best example was of the Anandpur Sahib-Naina Devi ropeway project, which had failed to take off. The MoU for the project was signed during the Prem Kumar Dhumal government (2007-2012) but the previous Congress government scrapped it.

Efforts by the present government to attract investors for the ropeway to connect the two shrines in Punjab and Himachal had not yielded results. No investor had come forward for the project. The response of the investors towards other ropeway projects in the state had also been lukewarm and even after repeated attempts, there had been little progress in most projects, including the passenger ropeway in Shimla.

First project in Seraj

The first ropeway under the MLA priority scheme to be funded by NABARD in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s Seraj Assembly segment in Mandi district.

Approval given to set up an aerial ropeway between Pandoh and Baglamukhi.

The ropeway with a span of 8.56 km to cost Rs50 crore.

#himachal tourism #ropeway