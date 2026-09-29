DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / A forgotten Tibetan resistance comes alive on screen

A forgotten Tibetan resistance comes alive on screen

article_Author
Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:26 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang, producer of Four Rivers Six Ranges, which brings a forgotten chapter of Tibetan resistance to the screen. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

The largely untold story of ordinary Tibetans who took up arms against Chinese forces and helped escort the 14th Dalai Lama to safety in India in 1959 has reached the big screen with Four Rivers Six Ranges, also known by its original title, Chushi Gangdruk.

Produced by Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang and directed by Tibetan filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar, the historical action drama had its Indian theatrical release on September 18. Based on true events, the film chronicles the Chushi Gangdruk resistance movement, whose ranks included farmers, traders and monks.

Advertisement

At the centre of the narrative is the perilous journey of Tibetan resistance fighters who helped protect and escort the Dalai Lama across the Himalayas into India in 1959. Rather than focusing solely on prominent historical figures, the film places ordinary men who participated in the resistance at the heart of a defining chapter in modern Tibetan history.

Advertisement

The screenplay draws substantially from Flight at the Cuckoo’s Behest, a book by Dewatshang. His father was among those who helped the Dalai Lama during his escape, giving the project a deeply personal connection to the events it depicts.

The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025 before being brought to Indian audiences in a Hindi-dubbed version. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui serves as the narrator. According to Khymsar, Siddiqui supported the project without charging a fee.

Advertisement

The film was made amid severe financial and logistical constraints and was shot largely in high-altitude locations, with several reportedly situated at around 15,000 to 16,000 feet. Khymsar has said the entire production was completed in just 19 days.

For Dewatshang, the film is more than a cinematic account of his father’s generation. It is an attempt to preserve a chapter of Tibetan history through personal memories and the accounts of surviving resistance fighters, while introducing that history to a wider Indian audience.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts