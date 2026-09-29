A forgotten Tibetan resistance comes alive on screen

The largely untold story of ordinary Tibetans who took up arms against Chinese forces and helped escort the 14th Dalai Lama to safety in India in 1959 has reached the big screen with Four Rivers Six Ranges, also known by its original title, Chushi Gangdruk.

Produced by Dorjee Wangdi Dewatshang and directed by Tibetan filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar, the historical action drama had its Indian theatrical release on September 18. Based on true events, the film chronicles the Chushi Gangdruk resistance movement, whose ranks included farmers, traders and monks.

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At the centre of the narrative is the perilous journey of Tibetan resistance fighters who helped protect and escort the Dalai Lama across the Himalayas into India in 1959. Rather than focusing solely on prominent historical figures, the film places ordinary men who participated in the resistance at the heart of a defining chapter in modern Tibetan history.

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The screenplay draws substantially from Flight at the Cuckoo’s Behest, a book by Dewatshang. His father was among those who helped the Dalai Lama during his escape, giving the project a deeply personal connection to the events it depicts.

The film premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2025 before being brought to Indian audiences in a Hindi-dubbed version. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui serves as the narrator. According to Khymsar, Siddiqui supported the project without charging a fee.

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The film was made amid severe financial and logistical constraints and was shot largely in high-altitude locations, with several reportedly situated at around 15,000 to 16,000 feet. Khymsar has said the entire production was completed in just 19 days.

For Dewatshang, the film is more than a cinematic account of his father’s generation. It is an attempt to preserve a chapter of Tibetan history through personal memories and the accounts of surviving resistance fighters, while introducing that history to a wider Indian audience.