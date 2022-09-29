A jolt to Oppn: Kapoor

Shimla, September 28
Joining the BJP by former minister, close aide of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Harsh Mahajan has come as a big jolt to the Congress.
Dedicated Congress leaders and Virbhadra loyalists are leaving the Congress due to nepotism, said BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor, while addressing mediapersons here today.
Kapoor said Mahajan, who hails from Chamba, joined the BJP after getting inspired with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and policies of the party.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff
To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...
In 8 hours, another blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur
The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...
Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US
Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...