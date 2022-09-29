A jolt to Oppn: Kapoor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 28

Joining the BJP by former minister, close aide of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Harsh Mahajan has come as a big jolt to the Congress.

Dedicated Congress leaders and Virbhadra loyalists are leaving the Congress due to nepotism, said BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor, while addressing mediapersons here today.

Kapoor said Mahajan, who hails from Chamba, joined the BJP after getting inspired with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and policies of the party.