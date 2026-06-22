A journey to Shikari Devi offers divine blessings, thrilling roads and unforgettable views

Perched at an altitude of nearly 11,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, Shikari Devi Temple offers an experience that is both spiritually uplifting and visually overwhelming. Standing atop the peak, one feels as though they are on the roof of the world. There is no higher mountain in sight; instead, deep valleys plunge dramatically on all sides, creating a panorama that stretches endlessly across the Himalayas.

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The breathtaking views have a hypnotic effect. As clouds drift below and mountain ridges fade into the horizon, visitors often lose track of time, absorbed in the tranquillity of the surroundings. The spell is broken only by the strong mountain winds that sweep across the summit unhindered, reminding one of nature’s raw power.

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The temple itself is as fascinating as its location. Unlike most shrines, Shikari Devi Temple has no roof. According to local legend, several attempts were made to construct one, but every effort failed. Devotees believe the goddess chose to remain under the open sky, forever overlooking the magnificent landscape around her. The shrine is also associated with the Pandavas, who are believed to have built it during their exile. Local lore further says that hunters once sought the blessings of the deity before venturing into the dense surrounding forests, giving rise to the name “Shikari Mata”.

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Reaching the temple is an adventure in itself. A motorable road climbs steeply for around 25 km from Karsog to the summit. The narrow and winding route tests the skills of even experienced drivers. Parts of the road still bear the scars of last year’s devastating floods, with stretches of mud, loose rocks and massive boulders lying in nearby streams. For trekking enthusiasts, however, the journey can be even more rewarding.

At the summit, visitors are rewarded with a unique blend of spirituality and adventure. Pilgrims find peace in the sacred atmosphere of the temple, while nature lovers and thrill-seekers revel in the feeling of standing atop one of the region’s highest peaks.

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A visit to Shikari Devi is incomplete without exploring the nearby Janjehli valley, located about 10 km below the temple. Known for its lush apple orchards, peaceful villages and forested slopes, the valley is a destination in its own right. The picturesque Karsog valley, famous for its ancient wooden temples, including the Mamleshwar Mahadev and Kamaksha Devi shrines, further enriches the journey.

Shikari Devi is more than a temple visit. It is a rare combination of pilgrimage, adventure and nature, where every turn of the road and every gust of wind adds to an experience that lingers long after the journey ends.