A legacy lost: State’s cultural treasure falls to highway expansion, again

The iconic Himachal Darshan Photo Gallery, a revered cultural and photographic archive nestled along the Mandi-Kullu National highway near Bindravani in Mandi district, has bid a poignant farewell after 28 years of preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

Founded on April 24, 1997, by noted photographer and cultural documentarian Birbal Sharma, the gallery is now facing demolition for the second time — this time due to the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane highway expansion project.

The gallery, which attracted over six lakh visitors during its existence, offered free access to a one-of-a-kind visual and artefactual journey through Himachal’s vanishing traditions, rituals and ancient lifestyles. It housed thousands of rare photographs and unique cultural artefacts including the near-lost ‘Barsele’ stone sculptures, making it a critical centre for heritage conservation and research.

A legacy rebuilt, only to fall again

This is not the first time the gallery has been displaced. In 2016, the first blow came when the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane project required its removal. Undeterred by the loss, Birbal Sharma, through sheer perseverance and community support, re-established the gallery in May 2023 — unveiling a larger, richer collection that had matured over decades of research and travel.

But within months, fate struck again. The site of the newly rebuilt gallery fell within the alignment of the Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project. Despite two years of relentless efforts — over 550 written appeals to various authorities, including political leaders like Union Minister JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, former CM Jai Ram Thakur, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, cultural departments, and heritage bodies — no relief was granted. Notices from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed that the land was to be cleared, making way for road development.

Dream dismantled, spirit endures

Yesterday, a humble farewell ceremony was held on the gallery grounds, attended by locals, students, cultural advocates, and past visitors. Emotions ran high as the once vibrant halls began their slow dismantling. Schoolchildren from over 200 institutions had visited this year alone, and dignitaries from across India had praised the gallery’s profound impact.

“The gallery became more than a space — it was a living memory of our roots,” said Birbal Sharma. “There is sorrow in seeing a dream crumble, but pride in knowing that we sparked something new for the region. We did not bow, we did not beg. We fought with dignity.” Over 40 years of effort went into building this tribute to Himachal’s soul, and while the structure may be erased, its essence — the spirit of Himachal Darshan — remains alive in the memories of those who experienced it.

What next?

The future of the gallery’s collection is uncertain. While parts of it may be preserved privately, whether a new space will be allocated remains unanswered. The local community and cultural activists continue to advocate for a new museum site, but for now, the curtains fall on a remarkable legacy.

The gallery may be gone from its place, but the vision it embodied — one of pride, preservation, and cultural resilience — lives on.