A mixed bag for apple growers

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 17

For apple growers, the Budget has come as a mixed bag. Even as they are happy with the announcement of a horticulture policy, construction of new CA stores and credit facilities to farmers and FPOs at 2 per cent for encouraging start-ups, growers feel their major concern of rising input costs has not been addressed. “The Budget has not addressed the core issue of rising input costs,” said Lokinder Bisht, president, Progressive Growers’ Association.

“No subsidy on fertilizers, cartons and trays has been announced. Also, no support structure for high-density plantation has been announced. The loan to agriculture and horticulture start-ups at two per cent is a welcome step,” he said.

Harish Chauhan, convener Sanyukt Kisan Manch, welcomed the announcement to build grading/packing houses and CA stores/ cold stores at Bhavanagar (Kinnaur), Sandasu (Chirgaon), Anu (Jubbal), Chopal, Jabli (Solan), Sundernagar (Mandi), Dutt Nagar (Rampur) and Kharapathar (Shimla).

“This will benefit the growers, but we were expecting a lot more. The government could have provided some relief on GST on packaging material from its end and some additional subsidies could have been announced on pesticides and agricultural tools,” said Chauhan.

“The Him Ganga Scheme will benefit the growers and farmers. The households involved in agriculture and horticulture have cows, so this will benefit them,” said Chauhan.

The Him Ganga Scheme, with a budgetary provision of Rs 500 crore, has been announced to develop milk-based economy in the state. Under this scheme, cattle rearers will be provided actual cost based milk price and the process of milk procurement will be improved.

“The scheme will ensure that milk producers are protected from regional and seasonal price fluctuations of milk and milk products,” the Chief Minister said.

Besides, the Chief Minister announced an area-based integrated and comprehensive agriculture development scheme ‘Him Unnati. Rs 150 crore will be made available for the first phase of the scheme.

Boost for fish farming