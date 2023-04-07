A month after notification, cantt board polls cancelled

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 6

A month after notifying the dates for holding elections of cantonment boards’ civilian members, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has rescinded the notification.

The notification (issued on March 17) follows a series of protests by civilians in cantonment towns like Kasauli and Subathu, as the excising exercise was underway to exclude civilian areas from cantonment boards.

Seven cantonments in state There are seven cantonments in the state, namely Subathu, Kasauli, Dagshai, Jutog, Bakloh, Dalhousie and Yol

The MoD is excising civil areas from the 62 cantonments nationally and the exercise has been already completed in a few cantonments

The civilians residing in cantonment towns are keenly awaiting the completion of this exercise as they are facing a plethora of difficulties in carrying out development activities. Once excluded, the benefits of various state government schemes will be available to these residents. Basic problems like repair of roads, upgrade of civic amenities like water, sewerage, etc. in civilian areas would be dealt with by the state government agencies.

Governed by the Cantonment Act, 2006, the residents have been demanding the exclusion of civilian areas from cantonments as stringent building bylaws have stunted the development of these towns.

The most popular town of Kasauli recorded a growth rate of mere 13.79 per cent. A majority of these towns have recorded low growth rate ranging from -8.99 to 27.13 per cent as per the 2001 Census. Only Subathu and Jutog cantonments have witnessed higher growth rates of 54.56 per cent and 47.74 per cent, respectively.

The MoD has also sought certain information from the state government to complete this exercise. Not only would the staff deputed in these boards be absorbed among state government cadre, the onus of meeting other liabilities, including pension, would also be on the state.

“Holding of elections would have delayed this exercise as the civilian members are elected for a term of five years,” said Devinder Gupta, former vice-president of the Kasauli Cantonment Board.

Zaffar Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan, said a communication had been received from the MoD pertaining to the ongoing excising exercise in Dagshai, Kasauli and Subathu cantonments that fall in Solan district.

The last elections were held in 2015 and the term of the elected members was extended by a year till 2021. Thereafter, the board was declared invalid. A civil member was nominated by the ministry for six months as a stopgap arrangement after the elections were put on hold. That term was extended by six months on February 7.