A saga of unmatched courage: Lieutenant Rabinder Singh Samyal, Vir Chakra

Lieutenant Rabinder Singh Samyal of 5 JAK Rifles stands immortalised in India’s military history for his exceptional bravery during the Indo-Pak War of 1965. His fearless leadership in the fierce attack on Chawinda on the night of September 18 and 19, 1965, remains a shining example of courage under fire.

Advertisement

As the Company Commander of ‘A’ Company, the young Lieutenant led the battalion’s assault with remarkable determination. The company had come under intense and accurate fire from an enemy medium machine gun (MMG) positioned in a fortified bunker. The enemy fire was causing continuous casualties and threatening the momentum of the attack.

Advertisement

Refusing to let his men be pinned down, Lieutenant Samyal acted with extraordinary resolve. Crawling forward alone under heavy enemy fire, he closed in on the MMG post. Keeping presence of mind, he lobbed a grenade into the bunker, killing one crew member instantly and forcing the other to flee. Without hesitation, he leapt into the bunker, took control of the MMG, and turned it against the enemy. His swift and daring action not only neutralised the immediate threat, but also inflicted heavy casualties on the opposing forces, enabling his company to continue the assault effectively.

Advertisement

Under his bold leadership, ‘A’ Company inflicted maximum damage on the enemy, holding their ground against overwhelming odds. His gallantry during the Chawinda operation earned him the prestigious Vir Chakra, placing him among the most valiant sons of Himachal Pradesh.

Alongside him, another brave heart from Kangra, Lance Dafadar Udham Singh, was also honoured with the Vir Chakra for his heroism in the same battle. Lieutenant Rabinder Singh Samyal’s actions epitomise grit, fearlessness and inspiring leadership, leaving behind a legacy that continues to motivate generations of soldiers.

Advertisement

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

A legacy etched in service, honour

Born in Jammu on December 18, 1941, Lt Rabinder Singh Samyal (later Colonel), Vir Chakra, inherited a proud military lineage as a third-generation soldier. His father, Lt Col Kripal Singh, served with distinction in the Jammu and Kashmir State Forces, commanding its 5th Battalion for nearly six years until October 1947. Under his leadership, the battalion earned two Vir Chakras, several Mention-in-Dispatches, and a Battle Honour for its exemplary performance during the 1947–48 operations. Growing up in such an inspiring environment, Lt Samyal imbibed courage, discipline and an unwavering sense of duty from an early age.

Although born in Jammu, the Samyal family made their home in Bodh village near Jassur in Nurpur tehsil of Kangra district, where their proud martial legacy continues to this day. Lt Samyal’s early education took him across northern India — he completed his matriculation from Presentation Convent, Srinagar, pursued further studies at Christ Church College, Kanpur, and then at Khalsa College, Amritsar. His calling, however, was always clear. Driven by the spirit of service, he joined the National Defence Academy, setting the stage for a remarkable military journey.

Commissioned on December 11, 1962, into the 10th Battalion of the JAK Rifles — the very unit once commanded by his father —Lt Rabinder Singh Samyal carried forward the family honour with exceptional distinction. His heroic role in the 1965 Indo-Pak War earned him the prestigious Vir Chakra, marking him as one of the bravest officers of his generation.

He had a brilliant carrier as the best cadet of his course in outdoor activities at the Infantry School, Mhow, and awarded Commando dagger. He was instructor on deputation at the Nigerian Defence Academy. He won the young Officers Birdwood vase scoring cent per cent points not equalled by any one till now.

Rising to the rank of Colonel, he went on to command his own battalion, 5 JAK Rifles, for four illustrious years. After 31 years of dedicated service, Col Samyal retired in December 1993, leaving behind a shining legacy of bravery, leadership, and unwavering devotion to the nation.