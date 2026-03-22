A traditional heritage, Parour Chhinj Fair begins at Sullah in Kangra district

The traditional Parour Chhinj Fair was inaugurated with enthusiasm at Parour in the Sullah Assemblu constituency of Kangra district on Saturday, drawing large crowds and creating a festive atmosphere across the region.

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Sanjay Singh Chauhan, Chairman of Kangra Rural Development Bank, performed traditional rituals and worshiped local deities to mark the beginning of the fair. It is recognised as one of the key cultural fairs of the Sullah constituency and thousands of people, including visitors from distant areas, participated in it to celebrate and preserve their rich cultural heritage.

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Chauhan said that such fairs helped in preserving culture and played a vital role in uniting society. He added that these age-old traditions strengthened social harmony, brotherhood and cultural identity.

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The highlight of the fair was traditional wrestling competitions, known locally as “Chhinj”, where wrestlers from different regions displayed their strength and skills, captivating the audience. Swings, entertainment activities for children and the youth and stalls offering local delicacies also drew a large number of visitors.

Colourful cultural performances by local artistes enlivened the atmosphere, keeping audiences engaged throughout the day. Exhibitions of local handicrafts and products provided artisans with a valuable platform to showcase their talent and promote traditional crafts.

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The district administration ensured a smooth conduct of the fair with arrangements for security and crowd management. Panchayat representatives, prominent citizens and numerous rural residents were present, contributing to the success of the event.

The Parour Chhinj Fair is a testament to the region’s traditions and spirit, reinforcing the importance of preserving cultural heritage for future generations.