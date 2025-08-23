A voice for change: ‘Tum Keval Gudiya Mat Banana’ hits the shelves

A new Hindi book titled “Tum Keval Gudiya Mat Banana” was released at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantonment by the school’s Principal, Sunil Chauhan.

The book has been authored by Chaman Lal, Post Graduate Teacher of English at Kendriya Vidyalaya. True to its title, the book draws inspiration from the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao movement, urging daughters to dream, struggle and move forward with confidence and self-belief.

Beyond its focus on women empowerment, the book also celebrates a deep love for nature, faith in humanity and the conviction that where there is love, there is God. It sensitively reflects on human values while taking a firm stand against all forms of injustice.