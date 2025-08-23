DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / A voice for change: ‘Tum Keval Gudiya Mat Banana’ hits the shelves

A voice for change: ‘Tum Keval Gudiya Mat Banana’ hits the shelves

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A new Hindi book titled “Tum Keval Gudiya Mat Banana” was released at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dharamsala Cantonment by the school’s Principal, Sunil Chauhan.

Advertisement

The book has been authored by Chaman Lal, Post Graduate Teacher of English at Kendriya Vidyalaya. True to its title, the book draws inspiration from the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao movement, urging daughters to dream, struggle and move forward with confidence and self-belief.

Beyond its focus on women empowerment, the book also celebrates a deep love for nature, faith in humanity and the conviction that where there is love, there is God. It sensitively reflects on human values while taking a firm stand against all forms of injustice.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts