A year on, precariously placed boulders still not removed from Kullu’s Inner Akhara Bazaar

About a year after two landslides caused devastation in the Inner Akhara Bazaar area of Kullu in September 2025, local residents continue to live under the threat of another disaster in view of precariously placed boulders, accumulated debris and incomplete protection measures posing a serious risk to life and property. The seriousness of the situation came to light on Monday when a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) visited the affected areas. It expressed concern that no substantial remedial work had been undertaken even several months after the disaster. Officials said that they would prepare a fresh report for submission to the government and recommend that the necessary work be taken up at the earliest.

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Local residents Kanchan, Neelam, Anju, Sita and Priya said that they had repeatedly drawn the attention of the authorities concerned to the danger, particularly during the monsoon. However, they rued that apart from the lack of adequate landslide protection measures, boulders and debris left precariously hanging above the inhabited area had also not been removed.

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They said that tarpaulins were recently installed at the landslide-prone sites but these did not fully cover the vulnerable stretch. With heavy rain increasing the possibility of further slope failure, the residents were forced to spend sleepless nights, fearing another landslide could strike without warning.

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The Jal Shakti Department, however, said that efforts were underway to implement permanent protection measures. Officials said that the Project Assessment Committee (PAC) and the Technical Approval Committee (TAC) had already approved a proposal for the construction of retaining walls to prevent further landslides. The work would begin after the final clearance from the State Approval Committee, they added.

Officials also identified drainage problems in the nearby Math area as one of the major factors contributing to the landslide threat. The Project Assessment Committee had approved a separate project for laying a drainage system in the Math area and it would subsequently be sent to the Technical Approval Commitee for approval, they added.

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The local residents urged the administration to treat both projects as an emergency requirement rather than allowing the approval process to prolong the danger. They added that the drainage system in the Math area and retaining walls in Inner Akhara Bazaar were critical, given the dense population of the affected area.

With fresh rainfall and unstable slopes still overlooking homes and other properties, they fear that any further delay could have serious consequences. They appealed to the authorities concerned to immediately remove the hanging boulders and debris, properly cover the vulnerable stretch and commence permanent protection and drainage works without delay. For the residents of the Inner Akhara Bazaar area, the issue is no longer merely about infrastructure or administrative approvals. It is about ensuring that a disaster that has already claimed 10 lives does not recur due to prolonged inaction.