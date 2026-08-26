Aakash Institute announces national talent hunt exam

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has launched the Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE)-2026, offering scholarships of up to 100 per cent to students, along with Rs 2.5 crore in cash prizes for top performers. The examination is open to students of Classes V to XII and will be conducted in both online and offline formats.

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Chandra Sekhar Garisa Reddy, MD and CEO of the institute, said registrations for ANTHE-2026 were now open and interested students could register for the examination through the official ANTHE portal or at Aakash centres across the country.

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“The online examination will be conducted from October 27 to November 1, while the offline examination will be held on October 11, October 25 and November 1,” he said.

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“For us, ANTHE has never been just an examination that determines a student’s scholarship. Its larger purpose is to help students understand their academic potential at a stage when the right guidance can make a meaningful difference,” he said.

“Over the past 16 years, more than one crore students have trusted ANTHE as an opportunity to benchmark themselves and understand where they stand. What makes the examination valuable is the depth of insight it provides—not just what a student scored, but what that performance tells them about their strengths, their preparedness and the areas they need to work on. We want every student to come away from ANTHE with greater clarity about their academic journey and a more informed path forward,” he said.