Aamir donates Rs 25L to Aapda Rahat Kosh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Aapda Rahat Kosh for providing relief to the families affected by the recent rain disaster in the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed gratitude to the actor for his support. “The assistance will undoubtedly assist in relief and rehabilitation efforts aimed at helping the affected families to recover from the aftermath of the disaster,” he said.

Sukhu said, “The fund will be utilised judiciously to ensure that it reaches those in need. The noble gesture of Hindi cinema icon is set to make a remarkable difference in the lives of those who have been adversely affected by the monsoon fury.”

