‘Aao Dekhe Andha Yug’ staged at Gaiety Theatre

Shimla, March 28

The second show of the play ‘Aao Dekhe Andha Yug’ directed by Rupesh Bhardwaj was staged here today at the Gothic Hall in historic Gaiety Theatre.

The play performed by the Art and Culture Club of the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, in association with Department of Language and Culture, Himachal Pradesh, garnered huge applause from the audience.

Written by Padma Shri awardee playwright and poet Dharamvir Bharati, the play is based on the events depicted in the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

The main plot of the play revolves around the events that took place on the last evening of the battle between Pandavas and Kauravas in Kurukshetra, when grieving survivors on both sides blamed each other for the destruction caused in the battle.

The character of Aswathama was portrayed by Rohit while Sunil played Dhritrashtra's role. Deepika essayed the role of Gandhari, Ravi was seen as Sanjay, Lokesh as Kritverma and Bodh Raj as Kripacharya. Rajesh Bhardwaj was the narrator of the play. Lights, music and make-up of the artistes was done by Rupesh Bali.

