AAP alleges scam in outsourced jobs, seeks CBI inquiry

Shimla, October 13
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged a big scam in outsourced jobs in the state and asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to order a CBI probe into the issue.
AP state president Surjeet Thakur said, “The scam was unearthed when the government started gathering information for framing a policy for 27,633 outsourced employees. It came to light that of 125 agencies offering employment to the youth on the outsourced basis, the government had information about only 15 and the remaining 110 firms were fake.”
He said, “The government should order a CBI inquiry into the matter to identify and punish culprits.” He added, “AAP believes that BJP ministers and leaders are involved in the scam. An impartial probe will expose people who are cheating the youth of the state.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...