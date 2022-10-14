AAP alleges scam in outsourced jobs, seeks CBI inquiry

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today alleged a big scam in outsourced jobs in the state and asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to order a CBI probe into the issue.

AP state president Surjeet Thakur said, “The scam was unearthed when the government started gathering information for framing a policy for 27,633 outsourced employees. It came to light that of 125 agencies offering employment to the youth on the outsourced basis, the government had information about only 15 and the remaining 110 firms were fake.”

He said, “The government should order a CBI inquiry into the matter to identify and punish culprits.” He added, “AAP believes that BJP ministers and leaders are involved in the scam. An impartial probe will expose people who are cheating the youth of the state.”