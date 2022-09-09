AAP announces six guarantees for Himachal people at Mandi rally; assures all-round development

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, September 9

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today announced six guarantees for the people of Himachal Pradesh at its Mandi rally to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a public gathering here today, Delhi’s Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia said if AAP came to power in the state, it will provide 6 lakh jobs to the youth of state. “AAP will also provide Rs 3000 allowance to each unemployed youth, until are able to get suitable jobs.

"We will make a strict a law against paper leak and ensure timely conduct of exams for recruitment in government sector. Corruption will be wiped out completely in recruitment process,” Sisodia said.

“The environment of fear created for the business community will come to an end. VAT Amnesty scheme would be introduced in Himachal and within six months, VAT amount will be refunded. To give representation to each businessman, an advisory board will be constituted. For the approval of works related to tourism industry, single window system will be introduced in Himachal,” said Sisodia.

“For each gram panchayat, Rs 10 lakh amount would be provided for development works every year and Rs 10,000 would be provided as honorarium to the gram panchayat pradhan. Like Delhi, free travel to religious places will be provided to the senior citizens of Himachal Pradesh,” he remarked.

“We will assure reasonable support price for agricultural and horticultural produce to the farmers of Himachal. Insecticides, pesticides, fertilizers and seeds would be provided to the farmers at cheap prices. For the storage of produce, processing and marketing, market yards, cold storage centers and processing units would be set up in Himachal. To provide carton and tray on cheap prices for the packaging of apple produce, the production of carton and tray will be ensured in Himachal,” he said.

Targeting the BJP, Sisodia said, “Scared from the rise of AAP, now BJP is using CBI and Enforcement Directorate against the leaders of AAP. My house was raided by the CBI almost for 14 hours but they found nothing. Now, they are sending ED against me. But I am not scared from the BJP because I did nothing wrong.”

He also targeted Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over the demolition of government school in Mandi. “It is very shameful that under the leadership of Jairam Thakur a government school was demolished in Mandi to construct a parking lot to benefit the relative of a BJP MLA,” he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also addressed the public and said that AAP will ensure free education, better school infrastructure, free health treatment and overall development in Himachal. “Ensure the victory of AAP in the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal. After coming to power in Delhi and Punjab, the AAP government is providing best facilities to the people of both the states. Now, it’s the turn of Himachal,” he said.