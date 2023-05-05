AAP bites dust, all 21 candidates lose security deposit

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 4

Contesting the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections for the first time, AAP, which was trying to get a foothold in the hill state, suffered a big drubbing today. It had fielded candidates from 21 of 34 wards citing that it was relying only on honest candidates who followed party ideology and not the defectors.

All AAP candidates forfeited their security deposits. The party candidates could not even touch double-digit mark in three wards. One candidate from Malyana ward could secure only six votes, candidate from Vikasnagar got nine votes and the contestant from Kasumpti polled eight votes. The party secured 373 votes out of total 55,385 votes polled. Even votes opted for NOTA were more than the total votes secured by the party; as many as 465 voters pressed none of the above button.

Out of total 21 wards it contested from, the party got less than 20 votes on 16 seats.

The party candidates could not touch even 50-vote mark from any of the 21 wards it contested for the SMC polls. The highest votes polled in favour of a party candidate were 42 from Engine Ghar ward.