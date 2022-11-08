AAP: BJP, Cong manifestos bundles of lies

Shimla, November 7
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today claimed that the manifestos of the BJP and the Congress were mere bundles of lies.
AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that neither of the two parties was going to fulfil the promises they were making to lure voters ahead of the Assembly elections.
“The BJP hasn’t fulfilled the promises that it had made before the 2017 Assembly elections. So, why should people believe it?” questioned Thakur.
He said that only AAP fulfilled promises made before the elections.
“AAP delivers what it promises. We have given 11 guarantees to the people of the state and these will be fulfilled once AAP is voted to power,” he added.
