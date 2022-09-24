AAP campaign in Himachal from September 25

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will start a door-to-door campaign from Palampur on September 25. “Under the campaign, AAP workers and leaders will approach nearly 15 lakh households in all 68 Assembly constituencies,” said party state president Surjeet Thakur.

AAP would apprise people about the 11 guarantees given by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “We will also hand over guarantee cards to all households during the campaign,” said Surjeet. He added that the party workers were all set to make people aware of the guarantees.

