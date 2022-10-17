AAP candidates' list for Himachal Assembly polls to be out soon: Harjot Singh Bains

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 16

Newly appointed state AAP in-charge Harjot Singh Bains today challenged the BJP to seek votes on education and health in the upcoming elections.

“If the BJP has worked for people in the past five years, they should seek votes for their work in the field of health and education,” Bains said while addressing his first press conference here today.

He said the list of AAP candidates would be announced shortly. Bains, a Cabinet Minister in the Punjab Government, has been made the state in-charge with hardly any time left for the polls.

“Arvind Kejriwal told people to vote for him only if they feel he has worked for them. Can Jai Ram show the same courage?” he asked, adding that AAP was the only party that fought polls on basic issues of education and health.

Warning the BJP and the Congress not to take AAP lightly, Bains said both parties used to mock them ahead of the Punjab polls too, but look what happened.

