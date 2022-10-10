AAP: Fearing defeat, BJP delaying poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 9

AAP state president Surjeet Thakur today accused the BJP government of delaying the elections fearing defeat.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Chamba is on October 13. So it’s clear that the model code of conduct would come into force after October 13. The BJP is trying to deceive voters through fake promises and announcements, but it’s not going to work,” he said.

Thakur further said the AAP’s door-to-door campaign was going well and they had reached four lakh households, apprising people of the guarantees given by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for the state.

“Considering the response the AAP is getting, the BJP is scared. If the BJP had worked for the people in the past five years, it wouldn’t have felt the need to delay the elections and make bogus announcements and promises at the 11th hour,” said Thakur.

He said the people of the state had made up their mind to go with the AAP, which has risen as a strong alternative in the state.

